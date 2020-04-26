Premier Boxing Champions announced the schedule for the next week, where the fight fans can engage with their favorites on social media platforms. The list includes Mikey Garcia, Jermell Charlo, Shawn Porter, Yordenis Ugas, Mario Barrios and Brandon Figueroa.

Four-division champion Mikey Garcia is set to appear on “Time Out With Ray Flores” live on the PBC Instagram. The date and start time in the US is scheduled for Monday, April 27 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Super Welterweight champion Jermell Charlo and super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa appear on the PBC Podcast hosted by Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal. The Podcast is available on Wednesday, April 29 on the PBC website, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other platforms.

Super Lightweight champion Mario Barrios appears in the “At Home With…” series on the PBC page on Facebook on April 29 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. As well, welterweight Yordenis Ugas appears on “At Home With…” on Friday, May 1 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

In addition, two-time welterweight champion Shawn Porter is set to appear on “Going The Distance” on the PBC channel on YouTube, breaking down his bout against Adrian Granados. The date and start time is scheduled for Thursday, April 30 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

The PBC Replay features the full card headlined by Sergey Lipinets vs. Lamont Peterson. The stream is available on YouTube on Saturday, May 2 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.