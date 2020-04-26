Here is a head kick knockout video featuring Girl Power at its best. The bout between Ivana Miklasova and Seda Duygu Aygun saw fireworks in November 2014, when the women’s kickboxing tournament debuted in Liepaja, Latvia live on pay-per-view.

Ivana Miklasova of Slovakia and Seda Duygu Aygun of Turkey squared off in the semi-final bout of one-night eight-woman kickboxing contest. Prior to facing one another the competitors had already won one bout each.

Miklasova scored the decision against Daorung Samrong of Thailand. Duygu Aygun similarly defeated Elna Nilsson of Sweden.

The scheduled for three-round encounter didn’t go the full distance. At 1 minute and 10 seconds into the second round the Slovakian kickboxer dropped her opponent with a devastating head kick, declaring the win by knockout.

As a result Miklasova secured her spot in the championship bout, where she faced Anna Tatjana Lie of Norway (video of the fight here).

