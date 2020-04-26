The Ultimate Fighting Championship have scheduled three events for May 2020. Starting with UFC 249 on May 9, all fight cards take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fl.

No public will be allowed to witness the fight action at the arena. Only essential personnel will be in attendance. MMA fans can watch the evens live on ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass and international broadcasting partners of the promotion.

The full UFC 249 fight card has been announced. The headline-bout is an interim lightweight championship bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. The co-headline bout is a bantamweight title defense featuring the reigning champion Henry Cejudo up against Dominick Cruz. The complete lineup can be found here.

The headline and undercard bouts for the scheduled UFC Fight Nights on May 13 and 16 are expected to be announced shortly. The UFC schedule for May 2020 can be found below.

UFC Schedule May 2020

May 9

UFC 249: Fergusonv vs Gaethje

May 13

UFC Fight Night: TBD vs. TBD

May 16

UFC Fight Night: TBD vs. TBD