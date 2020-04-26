The finalized lineup as well as the location for UFC 249 pay-per-view fight card has been announced. MMA event takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on May 9 (May 10 in Australia).

In the main event Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje battle it out for the interim lightweight title. In the co-main event Henry Cejudo defends his bantamweight belt against Dominick Cruz.

Also on the main card Francis Ngannou faces Jairzinho Rozenstruik at heavyweight and Jeremy Stephens takes on Calvin Kattar at featherweight. In addition, Greg Hardy and Yorgan De Castro do battle at heavyweight. The preliminary portion of the card is headlined by the rematch between Donald Cerrone and Anthony Pettis, squaring off at welterweight.

The event proceeds behind the closed doors with no fans. Only essential personal will be in attendance. The complete 12-fight UFC 249 lineup can be found below.

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje fight card

Main Card

Lightweight Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Bantamweight Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Featherweight Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Heavyweight Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Preliminary Card

Welterweight Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Heavyweight Fabricio Werdum vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Women’s Strawweight Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Middleweight Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Welterweight Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Featherweight Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Light Heavyweight Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey