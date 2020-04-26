Georges St-Pierre is widely considered as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. The phenom from Canada made his official debut inside the Octagon in January 2004 at UFC 46.

Battling it out at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Georges St-Pierre faced Karo Parisyan. The pair of welterweights headlined the preliminary portion of UFC 46 fight card.

Previously winning UCC welterweight title, including one successful defense, “GSP” entered the Octagon unbeaten in five MMA outings. Parisyan was making his second appearance in the UFC, bringing to the table the record of 10-2.

The scheduled for three rounds bout went a full distance. The contest saw a predominately ground work with St-Pierre unleashing heavy punches and elbows, while Parisyan had a couple of attempts to finish the fight by submission.

In the end George St-Pierre was awarded a unanimous decision, which was a successful start of his run in today’s leading MMA promotion. The full fight video hit the stream today.

Now retired, “GSP” was last seen in action in November 2017, when he submitted former middleweight champion Michael Bisping and claimed a 185-pound belt. Earlier in his career he held UFC welterweight title, being a three-time champion.