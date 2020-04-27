An eight-fight boxing event took place at Gimnasio Alexis Arguello in Managua, Nicaragua on April 25. The public was allowed to be in attendance, despite coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic.

The taken precautions to help battle coronavirus spread included those, that the fighters were sprayed with disinfectant right before the bouts, The Sun reported. Trainers, officials, ring girls were in masks. The fans attending the event were seated apart, also wearing masks.

The boxing event was promoted by Ricardo Alvarez, who said the event event took place in order to help boxers.

“Nicaragua is a poor country and the boxers have to eat, Alvarez said. “They can’t stay shut up in their house.”

According to the Nicaragua government, there have been only 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus to date.

“Here in Nicaragua there is no quarantine. “The government of Nicaragua and the Minister of Health have made a great effort so that the pandemic did not leave a mark on this country.”

“We have been lucky that the cases we have had have been few, and we all need to work, so we are making this effort.”

In the main event Robin Zamora defeated Ramiro Blanco by unanimous decision after eight rounds at lightweight.