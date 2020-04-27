The full fight video hit the stream featuring Nick Diaz up against Robbie Lawler. The pair squared off as many as sixteen years ago at UFC 47.

MMA event took place at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, NV on April 2, 2004. The top of the pay-per-view fight card saw Chuck Liddell facing off against Tito Ortiz.

The Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler bout was the second contest featured on the main card. The scheduled for three rounds welterweight encounter didn’t go the distance.

Diaz (then 8-2) entered the Octagon riding the three-fight win streak, including a pair of victories against Jeremy Jackson and Joe Hurley. Lawler (then 8-1) was coming off the win by unanimous decision against Chris Lytle.

The contest saw a stand up punch fiesta from southpaw stance. At 1 minute and 31 seconds into the second round Diaz connected a big right hook dropping Lawler on the canvas. The referee immediately stepped in and waved the fight off.

Ralwer, however, got up, and, what appears to be, was protesting the decision to stop. Yet, it was all over.