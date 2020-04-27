Although India is the second largest country by population, we don’t see many fighters representing the nation on the world’s stage of combat sports. Here is a throwback video featuring Ratnadiptee Kamalakar Shimpi squaring off against Karina Jarjomenko in the women’s kickboxing tournament Girl Power.

The event presented by Bigger’s Better Boxing took place in Liepaja, Latvia live on pay-per-view back in November 2014. Shimpi of India went up against the representative of the country-host Jarjomenko in the fourth quarter-final bout of the contest.

The scheduled for three rounds women’s kickboxing bout went the full distance. In the end the Hall of Fame referee Steve Smoger raised the hand of local fighter after Jarjomenko was awarded a unanimous decision.

Although it was an unsuccessful run for Ratnadiptee Kamalakar Shimpi, she was the first Indian female athlete to partake in World Kickboxing Network championship event, bringing to the table a background in Judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, as well as being a silver medalist at the 2009 Asian Indoor Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The championship bout of Girl Power Kickboxing featuring Anna Tatjana Lie of Norway up against Ivana Miklasova of Slovakia can be found here.