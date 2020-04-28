Robert Whittaker likes the idea of Fight Island. Former UFC middleweight champion has been penciled to face Darren Till on August 15 at the fight night in Dublin. However Irish government banned large-scale events until the end of August, and the contest might be looking for a new location to take place.

“I’m definitely keen for that [to compete on Fight Island]. “The whole island idea sounds great to me,” Robert Whittaker told Daily Telegraph.

“Obviously I’ll need to actually see the thing before I believe it because buying or hiring an island, it can’t be easy.”

“Same with setting up all the infrastructure required to meet the health and safety standards. But I’m definitely keen to be part of it.”

Robert Whittaker (20-5) lost middleweight title by knockout in the second round against Israel Adesanya. The contest headlined UFC 243 held in Melbourne in October 2019. “The Ripper” is looking to reclaim the strap against “The Last Stylebender”.

“We are close to the same age and both right there in the mix.”

“And he’s a very good fighter. “Very smart. A guy who will be hard to beat at the top.”

“But right now my whole focus is on winning my next fight. Then the one after that.”

“For me, it’s never been rocket science. Just as I’ve never had any detailed map that took me to the middleweight title first time around.”

“I’ll just keep winning fights and hopefully that sees us cross paths again.”

Darren Till (18-2-1) is a former UFC welterweight title challenger. He is coming off the win by split decision against Kelvin Gastelum.

Unbeaten champion Israel Adesanya (19-0) made the first defense of his undisputed belt in March, when he scored a unanimous decision against Yoel Romero.