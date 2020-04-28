MMA event UFC 249 airs live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on May 10 (AEST / AWST). The fight card is headlined by a pair of championship bouts.

In the main event Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje battle it out for an interim UFC lightweight title. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event Henry Cejudo defends his bantamweight belt against Dominick Cruz. The contest is also scheduled for five rounds.

Also on the main card Francis Ngannou goes up against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at heavyweight, Jeremy Stephens squares off against Calvin Kattar at featherweight, and Greg Hardy takes on Yorgan De Castro at heavyweight.

The top of the preliminary card features a welterweight bout between Donald Cerrone and Anthony Pettis. Among other matchups, Aleksei Oleinik faces Fabricio Werdum at heavyweight, Carla Esparza and Michelle Waterson do women’s MMA battle at strawweight, and Uriah Hall takes on Ronaldo Souza at middleweight.

The three-fight early preliminary card features Vicente Luque face off Niko Price at welterweight, Bryce Mitchell up against Charles Rosa at featherweight, and Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey at light heavyweight. UFC 249 full fight card can be found below.

UFC 249 date and time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 249 live on Fight Pass. The stream is also expected on Main Event and FetchTV (to be confirmed). The main card date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, May 10 at 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card is set for 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST. MMA actions begins on the early preliminary card kicking off at 8:30 am AEST / 6:30 am AWST.

Fight Card

Main Card (12pm AEST / 10am AWST)

Lightweight Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Bantamweight Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Featherweight Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Heavyweight Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Preliminary Card (10am AEST / 8am AWST)

Welterweight Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Women’s Strawweight Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Middleweight Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Early Prelims (8:30am AEST / 6:30am AWST)

Welterweight Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Featherweight Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Light Heavyweight Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey