Anderson Silva and Dan Henderson squared off in March 2008. The bout featured the UFC 185-pound titleholder up against PRIDE FC middleweight champion in the championship unification.

The contest headlined UFC 82 fight card held at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. There were over 16-thousand people in attendance and 325,000 watching the event live on pay-per-view.

Then 32-year-old Anderson Silva brought to the table a record of 22-4. Dan Henderson, 37-years-old at that time, was 22-6.

The scheduled for five rounds encounter bout didn’t go the distance. Although Henderson was quite successful in his ground game during the opening five minutes, after landing a knee to the head, Silva claimed the win via rear-naked choke submission eight seconds till the end of the second round.

The full fight video hit the stream today.