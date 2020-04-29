Donald Cerrone faces Anthony Pettis in the rematch, aspiring to avenge the defeat he suffered by knockout in the first round over seven years ago. The three-round welterweight bout tops the preliminary portion of UFC 249 fight card held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on May 10 (AEST).

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Cerrone reflected back on his previous appearance inside the Octagon, which one can say was a disappointment. “Cowboy” was stopped in 40 seconds by Conor McGregor of their headline-bout at UFC 246.

When asked whether he felt good before the fight started, Donald Cerrone answer “No, I didn’t”.

“Donald showed up, Cowboy wasn’t there. The wrong guy showed up,” he said. “[I] couldn’t get going, couldn’t get excited, couldn’t get fired up, didn’t want to be there.”

“Biggest fight, all the attention, my time to shine, I didn’t want to be there. It was crazy man. I don’t know why, I don’t how, I don’t know how to change that, but it sucks man.”

“Sometimes I show up there and I’m f***ing ready, I’m fired up and I’m ready to go. Sometimes I get there and I’m like ‘I don’t even want to be here.’ So, don’t know, no idea, wish I had the answer.”

Further, he revealed that it was as many as two days before the fight that he didn’t feel like doing it.

“I was f***ing like, it was just hard. When I showed up there that morning, it was like ‘Man, f**k’, I just wasn’t feeling it.”

Donald Cerrone (36-14) lost three of his previous bouts prior to the final bell. His most recent win goes back to June 2019 when he scored a unanimous decision against Al Iaquinta.

His next opponent, Anthony Pettis lost two of his previous bouts against Carlos Diego Ferreira and Nate Diaz. His previous win was in March 2019 when he KO’d Stephen Thompson in the second round.