Bellator MMA continues re-airing its past events. The show held at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on September 28 (AEST) is set for replay on April 29 (AEST) on the promotion’s channel on YouTube.
The portion of the card billed as Bellator 227 saw Benson Henderson scoring a unanimous decision against Myles Jury. The top of Bellator Dublin featured James Gallagher submitting Roman Salazar in the first round. The complete lineup can be found below.
Replay in the United States is set for April 28 at 3pm PST / 6pm EST. In Australia the schedule converts to April 29 at 8am AEST / 6am AWST.
Bellator 227
Benson Henderson vs. Myles Jury
Kiefer Crosbie vs. Hugo Pereira
Norbert Novenyi vs. Will Fleury
Leah McCourt vs. Kerry Hughes
Frans Mlambo vs. Dominique Wooding
Bellator Dublin
James Gallagher vs. Roman Salazar
Michael Page vs. Richard Kiely
Ryan Scope vs. Peter Queally
Preliminary card
Lee Chadwick vs. Karl Moore
Dylan Logan vs. Adam Gustab
Richie Smullen vs. Sean Tobin
Philip Mulpeter vs. Keith McCabe
Constantin Gnusariev vs. Ian Coughlan
Camila Rivarola vs. Danni Neilan
Ilias Bulaid vs. Vitalic Maiboroda
Patrik Pietilla vs. Ryan Roddy
George Courtney vs. Ciaran Clarke
Blaine O’Driscoll vs. Jacob Hadley