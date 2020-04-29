Bellator MMA continues re-airing its past events. The show held at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on September 28 (AEST) is set for replay on April 29 (AEST) on the promotion’s channel on YouTube.

The portion of the card billed as Bellator 227 saw Benson Henderson scoring a unanimous decision against Myles Jury. The top of Bellator Dublin featured James Gallagher submitting Roman Salazar in the first round. The complete lineup can be found below.

Replay in the United States is set for April 28 at 3pm PST / 6pm EST. In Australia the schedule converts to April 29 at 8am AEST / 6am AWST.

Bellator 227

Benson Henderson vs. Myles Jury

Kiefer Crosbie vs. Hugo Pereira

Norbert Novenyi vs. Will Fleury

Leah McCourt vs. Kerry Hughes

Frans Mlambo vs. Dominique Wooding

Bellator Dublin

James Gallagher vs. Roman Salazar

Michael Page vs. Richard Kiely

Ryan Scope vs. Peter Queally

Preliminary card

Lee Chadwick vs. Karl Moore

Dylan Logan vs. Adam Gustab

Richie Smullen vs. Sean Tobin

Philip Mulpeter vs. Keith McCabe

Constantin Gnusariev vs. Ian Coughlan

Camila Rivarola vs. Danni Neilan

Ilias Bulaid vs. Vitalic Maiboroda

Patrik Pietilla vs. Ryan Roddy

George Courtney vs. Ciaran Clarke

Blaine O’Driscoll vs. Jacob Hadley