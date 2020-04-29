UFC 249 takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on May 10 (AEST). The pay-per-view fight card features two championship bouts, following a series of MMA matchups with local and international competitors.

On Wednesday the promotion hit the stream with the official promo video. The clip is titled “The Most Stacked Card of the Year”.

In the main event Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje squared off in a five-round bout with an interim lightweight title on the line. In the co-main event Henry Cejudo defends his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz.

The preliminary card is headlined by Donald Cerrone up against Anthony Pettis at welterweight. The full 12-fight lineup can be found below.

UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje

Main Card

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Preliminary Card

Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Early Prelims

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey