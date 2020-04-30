Back in January Stephen A Smith caught fire from Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor for his post-fight comments at UFC 246. Renowned sports TV personality expressed his opinion saying that Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone didn’t show up when the time came to face “The Notorious” in the headliner of pay-per-view fight card.

“You didn’t learn anything from tonight’s fight, because ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone just didn’t show up,” Stephen A Smith said amongst everything. “I could have ran for 40 seconds.”

McGregor stopped Cerrone in 40 seconds of their scheduled for five rounds encounter. One can say the contest was a disappointment for the fans.

Yet, not only.

Cerrone recently told ESPN that “Cowboy”, in fact, did not show up. Indeed. This led to the following comments from Stephen A Smith, who declared the following (via Twitter).

“I’m, so all you MMA folks – who I profoundly respect – am I off my rocker now??? When you’ve covered sports intimately as a reporter for a quarter-century, you see things sometimes. I respect the hell out of Cowboy Cerrone, but he just wasn’t there that night.”

Meanwhile, Donald Cerrone is scheduled to face Anthony Pettis in the rematch at UFC 249. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on May 10 (AEST). The pair first met in January 2013 when the latter earned the win via stoppage in the first round.