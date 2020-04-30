Heavyweights Brock Lesnar and Randy Couture squared off on November 15, 2008. The contest headlined the pay-per-view fight card held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout featured then defending UFC heavyweight champion up against WWE star. The latter was making his fourth appearance inside the Octagon.

Randy Couture brought to the table a record of 16-8. He was making the second defense of his belt, coming off the win via third-round TKO against Gabriel Gonzaga. Brock Lesnar (then 2-1) won his previous bout by unanimous decision against Heath Herring.

The opening round went a full distance. The athletes threw kicks, punches, elbows and everything in between. Lesnar also took the fight to the ground.

The contest drastically changed in Round 2. Breaking up the clinch, Lesnar landed a big right knee to the head. Seconds later he threw straight right, tagging and dropping Couture to the canvas.

He finished the job with a number of hammer fists. The referee stopped the fight at the official time of 3 minutes and seven seconds into the second round.

The full fight video hit the stream today.