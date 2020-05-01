Boxing legend Mike Tyson is looking to be back in the ring. Former undisputed heavyweight king recently revealed his plans to rapper T.I. on an Instagram live.

At the age of 53, the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title at the age of 20 back in 1986, “Iron Mike” is not interested in questing for the belts. He aspires to raise money for charities.

“I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week,” Mike Tyson said. “That’s been tough, my body is really jacked up and really sore from hitting the mitts. I’ve been working out, I’ve been trying to get in the ring, I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape.”

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff. Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected motherfucker like me.”

Tyson was last seen inside the squared circle in June 2005. Back then he was 38. The training for a comeback at the age of 53 hasn’t been easy.

“I do two hours on cardio, I do the bike and the treadmill for an hour. Then Ido some light weights, 300, 250 reps,” he said.

“Then I start my day with the boxing thing, I go in there and hit the mitts, 30 minutes, 25 minutes, start getting in better condition. I’m starting to put those combinations together.”

“I’m in pain, I feel like three guys kicked the shit out of me.”

“Iron Mike” retired with the record of 50-6, 44 KO, 2 NC.

The current WBC heavyweight and lineal champion is Tyson Fury. Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua is a two-time unified heavyweight champion, who holds WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts.