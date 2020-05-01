UFC President recently engaged with MMA fans on Reddit. The thread titled “I’m Dana White, Ask Me Anything” raised some of the serious, and, perhaps, intriguing questions. Here is a few to recap, compiled by ESPN MMA (via Twitter).

Favorite knockout of all time?

DW: “Hmmm. When I give you this answer everyone is going to think it’s because I don’t like Ben Askren. And it’s just not true at all. I do like Ben. But it’s hard not to pick Masvidal vs Askren.”

Jorge Masvidal scored the fast KO in UFC history to date. “Gamebred” knocked Ben Askren out with flying knee five seconds into the opening round at UFC 239 in July 2019.

Rematch to any fight that never got one?

DW: “I know everybody is gonna go ‘isn’t he awesome’ but it’s true. I would have to say Conor Khabib… Conor wants that rematch so bad and I would love to see it.”

The current UFC lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted former 145 and 155-pound champion Conor McGregor in the fourth round at UFC 229 in October 2018.

Fight that got away? That one you lost sleep because how badly you wanted it but never got to make it.

DW: “It’s gotta be Tony vs Khabib.”

The fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson have been previously booked five times. From 2015 to 2018 the contest fell off due to weight cut issues and injuries to both competitors. The most recent cancellation was due to coronavirus pandemic.

The best fighter to never win a UFC belt?

DW: “Cowboy, Faber, Wanderlei Silva, Benavidez, Condit… long list”

Some fans went further asking Dana White the following:

Do you use shampoo or shower gel on your head in the shower?

The answer was short: “Soap.”

The next on the promotion’s event calendar is UFC 249 fight card scheduled live on pay-per-view on May 10 (AEST).