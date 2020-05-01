The date when Nate Diaz earned his UFC contract goes back to June 23, 2017. Then 22-year-old mixed martial artist from Stockton, CA, faced Armenia-born Manvel Gamburyan in the final of lightweight tournament at The Ultimate Fighter 5.

The contest between teammates at Team Pulver served as the co-headliner of MMA event held at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV. The encounter didn’t go the distance.

The first five minutes was predominately a ground game with Manny Gamburyan looking for an opportunity to submit Nate Diaz. Twenty seconds into the second round the tables turned when Gamburyan went in for another takedown, yet, suffered a dislocation of his right shoulder and was forced to immediately tap out.

Prior to facing Gamburyan, Diaz went through Rob Emerson, Corey Hill and Gray Maynard. With the victory in the final, he won The Ultimate Fighter 5 and started an official journey inside the UFC Octagon.

