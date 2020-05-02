Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) announced the schedule for next week, where the fight fans can engage with their favorites on social media. The list of athletes includes five welterweights, such as Julian Williams, Erislandy Lara, Jarrett Hurd, Erickson Lubin and Brian Castano.

Erickson Lubin appears on “Time Out With Ray Flores” live on the PBC Instagram. The date and time is set for Monday, May 4 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

Former unified champion Julian Williams is scheduled to appear on the PBC Podcast hosted by Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal. The Podcast is available on Wednesday, May 6 on the PBC website, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other outlets.

Former champion Erislandy Lara appears in the “At Home With…” on Wednesday, May 6 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on PBC page on Facebook. Unbeaten contender Brian Carlos Castano also appears on “At Home With…” on Friday, May 8 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Plus, former unified champion Jarrett Hurd appears on “Going The Distance”” on the PBC channel on YouTube on Thursday, May 7. He is set to break down his 2018 “Fight of the Year” against Erislandy Lara at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

In addition, next week’s “PBC Replay” features the full televised card for the Jermell Charlo vs. Tony Harrison world title rematch. The stream is scheduled for Saturday, May 9 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on PBC channel on YouTube.