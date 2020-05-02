The complete lineup for UFC Fight Night events on May 13 and May 16 has been announced. Both cards take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL, following UFC 249 scheduled for May 9. Dana White made the announcement in an interview with ESPN.

The fight card scheduled for May 13 comprises nine bouts. The top of the bill is a light heavyweight encounter between Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira. The contest follows a three-round heavyweight matchup between Ben Rothwell and Ovince Saint Preux.

The 10-fight card on May 16 is headlined by a heavyweight battle between Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem. The co-main event is the women’s MMA bout between strawweights Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill.

The complete lineup can be found below.

UFC Fight Night, May 13

Main Card

Light Heavyweight Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

Heavyweight Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Lightweight Alexander Hernandez vs. Drew Dober

Bantamweight Ray Borg vs. Ricky Simon

Middleweight Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins

Lightweight Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises

Women’s Bantamweight Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Featherweight Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher

UFC Fight Night, May 16

Main Card

Heavyweight Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overeem

Women’s Strawweight Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill

Featherweight Dan Ige vs. Edson Barboza

Middleweight Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Featherweight Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera

Preliminary Card

Middleweight Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland

Featherweight Mike Davis vs. Giga Chikadze

Women’s Flyweight Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella

Featherweight Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr

Heavyweight Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes