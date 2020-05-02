The complete lineup for UFC Fight Night events on May 13 and May 16 has been announced. Both cards take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL, following UFC 249 scheduled for May 9. Dana White made the announcement in an interview with ESPN.
The fight card scheduled for May 13 comprises nine bouts. The top of the bill is a light heavyweight encounter between Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira. The contest follows a three-round heavyweight matchup between Ben Rothwell and Ovince Saint Preux.
The 10-fight card on May 16 is headlined by a heavyweight battle between Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem. The co-main event is the women’s MMA bout between strawweights Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill.
The complete lineup can be found below.
UFC Fight Night, May 13
Main Card
Light Heavyweight Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira
Heavyweight Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux
Lightweight Alexander Hernandez vs. Drew Dober
Bantamweight Ray Borg vs. Ricky Simon
Middleweight Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori
Preliminary Card
Heavyweight Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins
Lightweight Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises
Women’s Bantamweight Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras
Featherweight Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher
UFC Fight Night, May 16
Main Card
Heavyweight Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overeem
Women’s Strawweight Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill
Featherweight Dan Ige vs. Edson Barboza
Middleweight Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko
Featherweight Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera
Preliminary Card
Middleweight Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland
Featherweight Mike Davis vs. Giga Chikadze
Women’s Flyweight Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella
Featherweight Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr
Heavyweight Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes