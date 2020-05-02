Earlier this week Mike Tyson revealed that his was looking to be back inside the squared circle. Former undisputed heavyweight champion plots a comeback at the age of 53. He aspires to raise money for charities and help homeless and drug-affected.

“Iron Mike” had already started training. Yet, he said it has been heavy on his body.

“I’m in pain. I feel like three guys kicked the shit out of me,” he said.

Today the youngest boxer in history to win heavyweight title shared a video on social media. A short clip titled “I’m a Bad Boy for Life” features Mike Tyson throwing jab-cross, hook followed by a double body rip. He then ducks and follows up with another cross. You can watch it for yourself below.

Mike Tyson retired in June 2005 at the age of 38 with the official record of 50-6, 44 KO, 2 NC. He is widely considered as one of the greatest boxers of all time.