Earlier this week Mike Tyson revealed that his was looking to be back inside the squared circle. Former undisputed heavyweight champion plots a comeback at the age of 53. He aspires to raise money for charities and help homeless and drug-affected.
“Iron Mike” had already started training. Yet, he said it has been heavy on his body.
“I’m in pain. I feel like three guys kicked the shit out of me,” he said.
Today the youngest boxer in history to win heavyweight title shared a video on social media. A short clip titled “I’m a Bad Boy for Life” features Mike Tyson throwing jab-cross, hook followed by a double body rip. He then ducks and follows up with another cross. You can watch it for yourself below.
I’m a Bad Boy for Life. Watch #BadBoysforLife now on DVD Blueray @realmartymar #willsmith #stillthebaddestmanontheplanet pic.twitter.com/R9Zmz19GFm
— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) May 1, 2020
Mike Tyson retired in June 2005 at the age of 38 with the official record of 50-6, 44 KO, 2 NC. He is widely considered as one of the greatest boxers of all time.