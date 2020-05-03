Over the last two decades, there have been as many as 10 undisputed UFC lightweight champions to date, including Khabib Nurmagomedov. In addition, there have been two interim titleholders.

On Sunday the promotion hit the stream with a compilation video that features each time when the lightweight gold was lifted. The history goes back to UFC 30, when Jens Pulver took the inaugural 155-pound title by majority decision against Caol Uno in Atlantic City, NJ in February 2001.

Further down the track, an undisputed UFC lightweight title was held by the likes of Sean Sherk, B.J. Penn, Frankie Edgar, Benson Henderson, Anthony Pettis, Rafael dos Anjos, Eddie Alvarez and Conor McGregor. The current 155-pound champion is Khabib Nurmagomedov. The full list (as of May 1, 2020) can be found below.

The division’s interim belt was held by Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson. The latter is looking to regain the strap when he faces Justin Gaethje on the top of UFC 249 fight card on May 10 (AEST).

UFC lightweight champions

Jens Pulver (2 defenses) Sean Sherk (1 defense) B.J. Penn (3 defenses) Frankie Edgar (3 defenses) Benson Henderson (3 defenses) Anthony Pettis (1 defense) Rafael dos Anjos (1 defense) Eddie Alvarez Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov (2 defenses)

Interim UFC lightweight champions