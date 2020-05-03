Women’s kickboxing tournament Girl Power debuted on November 14, 2014 in Liepaja, Latvia. The contest followed a series of heavyweight boxing tournaments – Bigger’s Better – produced live on Eurosport from 2010 to 2013. The full event is scheduled for replay on Sunday, May 3 on FIGHTMAG channel on YouTube.

Girl Power saw a knockout tournament with eight international competitors battling it out for a prestigious World Kickboxing Network championship belt. To take all the contender had to collect three victories during one evening, going through quarter-final, semi-final and final.

The list of participants included Seda Duygu Aygun of Turkey, Elna Nilsson of Sweden, Ivana Miklasova of Slovakia, Daorung Samrong of Thailand, Anna Tatjana Lie of Norway, Pernille Schjonning of Denmark, Karina Jarjomenko of Latvia, and Ratnadiptee Shimpi of India.

In addition, the event marked a debut of boxing hall of fame referee Steve Smoger officiating kickboxing bouts.

How to watch Girl Power Kickboxing

Kickboxing fans can watch Girl Power tournament on FIGHTMAG channel on YouTube. The date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, May 3 at 8pm AEST / 6pm AWST.

In Europe the schedule converts to 12pm CET (Paris time). The fight fans in the United States can watch the event at 6am ET / 3am PT. The start time in Mumbai, India is set for 6:30am.

Sunday, May 3

Australia 8pm AEST / 6pm AWST

Paris 12pm

USA: 6am ET / 3am PT

Mumbai 6:30am

Girl Power participants