Dillian Whyte was set to make the second defense of his interim WBC heavyweight title against Alexander Povetkin on May 2 at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The event fell off due to coronavirus pandemic.

A new time frame to stage the show has been recently indicated by Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. The contest is expected to headline the fight card held “behind closed doors”.

“A lot of people think it is difficult for bigger fights to happen behind closed doors,” Eddie Hearn told The Boxing Show on Sky Sports. “Whyte vs Povetkin is one of the fights we are planning to stage in the early part of the return, it will be take place behind closed doors.”

“Dillian wasn’t joking about fighting in a car park – it won’t be in a car park!”

The current undisputed WBC heavyweight champion is Tyson Fury. “Gypsy King” claimed the belt against former champion Deontay Wilder in the rematch. “The Bronze Bomber” is looking for trilogy fight.

Depending how it all plays out, the winners of both bouts are expected to faceoff in the championship unification at a future event.

The co-main event at Whyte vs Povetkin has been scheduled to see unbeaten champion Katie Taylor in defense of her belts against Amanda Serrano. Hearn confirmed that women’s boxing battle is still expected to co-headline the show.

“I don’t know how we’re going to do it yet. But we have to come back with a bang. Whyte vs Povetkin, along with Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano, is a fight that I believe we will see at the end of July or early August.”

“It’s the biggest fight in women’s boxing. “Looking at the achievements of Taylor and the growth of women’s boxing? It’s incredible. She is pound-for-pound one of the biggest superstars in the sport.”

“I will try to make it happen on the Whyte vs Povetkin card somehow, somewhere, some way.”

More information for Whyte vs Pvetkin is expected in the coming weeks.