IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has been scheduled to face a mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on June 20 in London. Amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic a number of fights and events have been postponed. The latter insists he ready to fight.

In March promoter Eddie Hearn said that “AJ” could “maybe” face his British-fellow Tyson Fury in a heavyweight unification bout, prior to the fight against Bulgarian competitor, Pulev. “The Gypsy King” holds WBC heavyweight belt that he claimed against Deontay Wilder in the rematch in February. The latter is looking for a trilogy.

“Well I think, all of a sudden, does the Joshua-Fury fight start taking priority, maybe over a Pulev fight, if the Pulev fight extends beyond the summer,” Hearn said.

WBA Intercontinental heavyweight champion Kubrat Pulev recently told Boxingscene.com that he wanted to fight Joshua period. He said that he was ready to do it at any location.

But, if there was an offer on the table to let the all-British fight go first?

“I am ready for this fight against Joshua, so I don’t know. Nobody knows. I want this fight,” said Pulev.”

“When somebody comes to me and tells me something and offers me something, maybe. I don’t know, but I want this fight, I am ready for this fight and I believe this fight will happen this year.”

“I’ve waited a long time for this fight with Anthony Joshua. I am the longtime mandatory for this fight, but I am open for talking, no problem. But I want this fight. That’s it.”