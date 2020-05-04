Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone are scheduled to square off for the second on May 10 (AEST). A three-round welterweight contest headlines the preliminary portion of UFC 249 fight card held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ahead of the event the promotion hit the stream with their first bout. The pair met back in 2013, battling it out at UFC on Fox 6 held in Chicago, IL.

The scheduled for three rounds bout at lightweight ended half way through the first. Fighting from a southpaw stance Pettis hurt Cerrone with left kick to the body, sending him to the canvas. In follow up he threw in a couple of punches, forcing the referee to stop the contest at the official time of 2 minutes and 35 seconds.

In addition to the win for “Showtime” Pettis, the stoppage was declared a Knockout of the Night.

Anthony Pettis (22-10) lost his previous bout by submission in the second round against Carlos Diego Ferreira. Prior to that he dropped a unanimous decision against Nate Diaz.

Donald Cerrone (36-14) lost three bouts in a row. In his previous appearance inside the Octagon he was stopped by Conor McGregor in 40 seconds.