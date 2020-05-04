The UFC 249 Fight Week is officially on. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on May 10 (AEST). Top of the bill features a pair of championship bouts.

The full episode of UFC 249 countdown hit the stream today. It covers all four competitors partaking in headline-bouts, such as Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz.

The videos kicks off with the early days of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak leading to postponement of all major sporting events. This also includes an original, cancelled main event bout between the reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and number-one contender Tony Ferguson.

The latter is looking to, one more time, earn an interim 155-pound belt when he faces Justin Gaethje in a new headliner of the show. The co-main event is a bantamweight championship defense, featuring the current champion Henry Cejudo up against Dominick Cruz.

The UFC 249 full fight card can be found here. How to watch the event live in Australia (date and start time) can be found here.