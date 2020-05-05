Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is making a comeback to the squared circle. At the age of 53 “Iron” Mike is looking for a series of exhibition bouts, yet Jeff Fenech says he would even beat Deontay Wilder tomorrow.

“I knew what was happening, I was over there with Mike a couple of weeks before any of this came out,” former Australian world champion Jeff Fenech told Wide World of Sports. “It’s really exciting. I know he’s not going to fight for the world title again – but listen, while I would never let one of my friends get hurt, I would let him fight Deontay Wilder. Give me three months training with him, I’d have no problem at all with Mike fighting.”

Deontay Wilder is a former WBC heavyweight champion, who was stopped by Tyson Fury in a blockbuster rematch in February. Fenech said although fighting the latter would be much tougher, in his heyday “Iron Mike” would beat “them all”.

“I’m sure that Mike would beat Wilder tomorrow, but Fury’s a different kettle of fish. He’s one of those guys, he’s big, he’s strong and he’s smart. He has a plan, where Wilder just says, I hit you, you’re going to get knocked out.”

“I don’t think that’s a plan for fighting Mike Tyson. But against Fury, that would be very, very tough for Mike. In his prime, I think he beats them all. But at this stage, exhibitions sound great to me.”

Mike Tyson has recently shared a new video, which shows him hitting mitts. With his return he aspires to raise money for charities and help homeless and drug-affected. His final professional boxing bout was in June 2005 when he was 38.