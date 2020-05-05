The return of Ultimate Fighting Championship to Australia has been postponed amid coronavirus (COVID-10) pandemic. UFC 251 pay-per-view fight card was scheduled to take place at RAC Arena in Perth, WA on Sunday, June 7.

“Due to current state and national restrictions on public gatherings and travel, UFC 251 originally scheduled for Perth, Western Australia on Sunday, June 7 has been postponed,” reads the statement. “UFC looks forward to returning to Perth in the near future with a PPV event in partnership with Tourism Western Australia. Fans can register their interest to receive date, ticketing and bout information at UFC.com/Perth.”

While no main event had been officially announced, UFC 251 was planned to see women’s flyweight championship bout between the current titleholder Valentina Shevchenko (19-3) and challenger Joanne Calderwood (14-4). The bout fell off last month due to injury to the champion.

The featherweight championship rematch between the current 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski (21-1) and former titleholder Max Holloway (21-5) was linked to the event. The contracts were yet to be signed.

The pair first met in December 2019, when Volkanovski earned a unanimous decision to become a new champion. Last month he said it was unlikely that he would partake in UFC 251 due to current situation caused by coronavirus.

The first and to date only UFC event held in Perth, Western Australia was held in February 2018, when Yoel Romero knocked Luke Rockhold out in the third round, after Curtis Blaydes scored a unanimous decisio against Mark Hunt.

The next on the promotion’s schedule is UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje. The event staged behind closed doors airs live on pay-per-view on May 10 (AEST) from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.