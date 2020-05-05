Over the course of their careers Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen met twice. Their first bout headlined UFC 117 pay-per-view fight card in August 2010. MMA event took place at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA.

Then middleweight champion Anderson Silva entered the Octagon, riding the 12-fight win streak. He was making the seventh defense of his 185-pound belt.

Chael Sonnen (26-10-1) was coming off three consecutive victories. In his previous outing he won the middleweight title eliminator.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance.

Coming into the fifth round Sonnen was up on the judges’ scorecard declaring 40–34, 40–36, and 40–35). Yet, at 3 minutes and 10 seconds of the finale, Silva forced him to tap out and took the win by subussion.

The contest was declared the “Fight of the Night”. The full video of the bout hit the stream today.

Their second encounter in July 2012 also ended in favor of Silva. “The Spider” claimed the win via second-round TKO with knees and punches.