This 10 minute stretch routine can be done after training as a cool down. You can easily do it at home after a home workout, as no equipment is required.

It is beneficial to include a cool down after any sort of workout or training. The purpose of the cool down is to gradually reduce your heart rate, breathing rate and body temperature and return your muscles to resting length and tension.

You can also do this routine on rest days to assist with muscle recovery. Similarly, if you have been sitting at a desk all day, move through this routine after work to rebalance your body, calm your mind and wind down before sleep.

Full body stretch and cool down

In the video, we move through 10 static stretches covering the major muscle groups, holding each stretch for 25-30 seconds:

Lower back stretch

Glutes stretch

Butterfly (groin and adductor) stretch

Side splits (deeper groin and adductor) stretch

Hamstring stretch

Quadriceps stretch

Calf stretch

Shoulder stretch

Hip flexor stretch

Chest stretch

The routine is suitable for beginners, with options to increase the intensity of the stretches to suit your current flexibility levels. If you are looking to improve your flexibility, go through this stretch routine daily. You can also increase the number of seconds that you hold each stretch, aiming for a minimum of 30 seconds.

While moving through the stretches, all movements should be gentle and slow. You never want to force your body into a stretch, as this can result in injury. Focus on taking deep breaths and gently melt a little deeper into the stretch as you exhale.

Doing static stretching after training or a workout is ideal because your body is warm, so you’re less likely to pull a muscle. Try using this stretch routine as a cool down after this 20-minute Full Body Dumbbell workout.

Dynamic stretching, on the other hand, is best performed before training as a warm up.

You can stay up to date with new workouts on my YouTube and Instagram.