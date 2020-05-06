Dana White dismissed rumors of a proposed fight between Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor. He said that logically “Gamebred” would face the division’s champion Kamaru Usman. The fight between the two was initially announced in February and targeted for UFC International Fight Week in July.

“The obvious fight for Masvidal is Usman. That’s the fight,” Dana White said on The Jim Rome Show. “He should be fighting for the title against Usman.”

“We’re locking [Tyron] Woodley in, Woodley is going to fight in a couple weeks. Get Usman and either Masvidal wants the fight, or the rematch with [Colby] Covington. I don’t know right now. There’s a lot of options for that guy.”

The rumors emerged quoting White saying “That’s a possibility, too,” when he was asked about a potential McGregor vs Masvidal fight, during an appearance on the “Menace and The Man Show.” However, UFC President said it did not reflect the reality.

“People are writing stories like I said yesterday that we’re going to do Conor vs Masvidal. I never said that.” White stated. “The guys that I was doing an interview with were pushing me on that fight, and I’m like yeah it’s interesting. Anything is possible.”

“I didn’t say that was the fight that was going to happen. People are writing that today, but not true.”

Conor McGregor fight with no fans in attendance

When asked about Conor McGregor, White said the following:

“Conor has been ready to fight for a while. He is in shape, he is ready to go. We gotta see, first of all Fight Island is gonna be very important, and any of these fights that are happening, with people from outside the country (USA)…”

“It kills me to do a fight with Conor without fans,” he said about a potential appearance of “The Notorious” inside the Octagon, yet with no audience in attendance. “Kills me. I mean this guy is doing almost almost $20 millions gates.”

UFC 249

The previous event produced by Ultimate Fighting Championship was held in Brazil behind the closed doors in March. This weekend’s UFC 249 fight card airs live on pay-per-view also with no fans at the venue.

“It’s not good. I mean I’ll take anything right now. We haven’t done a live event in a few weeks, so I’ll do anything right now. But it’s not fun without the fans. The fans are a part of an entire experience. Whether you are going to a fight, a football game, a basketball game – people being there live is as much a part of the appeal as the event itself.”

“It’s gonna be tough. I think a lot of things are gonna change from what used to be normal over the next couple of years. Hopefully this doesn’t last long, but who knows.”

In addition, Dana White said that Fight Island should be up and running by mid to late June. It is expected to host the events featuring international fighters.