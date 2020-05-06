UFC 249 features a pair of championship bouts on May 9. MMA event takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

The pay-per-view fight card is headlined by Tony Ferguson up against Justin Gaethje in a quest for an interim lightweight title. The co-headline bout is a bantamweight championship defense featuring the reigning 135-pound champion Henry Cejudo up against Dominick Cruz.

The top of preliminary card features a rematch between Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 249 main card live and exclusive on ESPN+ PPV on May 9. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off MMA action at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+.

The complete event schedule, including pre and post-show can be found below.

Friday, May 8 on ESPN

5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

UFC Live: Preview

6 pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+

Pre-Show

Saturday, May 9

6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Preliminary Card

10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV

Main Card

1 am ET (5/9) / 10 pm PT on ESPN+

Post Show (live)

UFC 249 Replay

How to watch UFC 249 in Australia, date and start time can be found here.

UFC 249 fight card

Main Card

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Preliminary Card