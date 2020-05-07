The current UFC heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic posted a statement on social media regarding his trilogy fight against former champion Daniel Cormier. The message follows a recent comment by Dana White, who told Barstool Sports that a champion could “possibly” be stripped of the belt (via MMA Fighting).

“I want to fight DC. It’s going to happen period,” Stipe Miocic posted on Twitter. “I’m going to give my fans what they want to see. My management has been working on dates with UFC. Right now I’m doing what the Governor DeWine is advising and am working as a first responder. I can’t control a global pandemic.”

“My head coach can’t open his gym by law right now. I don’t hold myself higher than any other person in regards to what I’m allowed to do. Ohio is under orders until May 29th. The second the gym can open, we begin camp. Plain and simple. I have never ducked anyone.”

“I’ve never turned down a fight, and I never will. Strap #6 coming soon.”

Cormier stopped Miocic in the first round of their fight in July 2018 and became a two-division champion. Miocic took the revenge and reclaimed the strap via fourth-round TKO in August 2019.

Their third fight was delayed due to eye injury to the latter. The promotion is reportedly looking to book the contest for August.