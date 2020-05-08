Jimmy Glenn passed away at the age of 89. Boxing legend and owner of famous midtown bar “Jimmy’s Corner” at Times Square in New York City was admitted to NYU Langone Medical Center in April and shortly after tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), CNN reported Friday.

Glenn started his journey in “The Sweet Science” as an amateur boxer, and for two years competed in The Golden Gloves. He then became a trainer, manager, corner man and cut man.

A number of sports figures paid tribute to Jimmy Glenn, posting on social media.

“A legend of boxing has heard his final bell,” WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman posted on Twitter. “Jimmy Glenn has passed at 90 years of age. One of the first things I will do, whenever it is possible , will be to visit Jimmy’s corner in New York City and pay tribute to such a great human being.”

Sportswriter Gavan Casey tweeted: “The legendary Jimmy Glenn has passed away aged 89. He had been in hospital after contracting the coronavirus. God, he’ll be badly missed. One of the great boxing figures, and owner of the greatest bar in the world, Jimmy’s Corner. Trips to New York won’t be the same without him.”

“My heart is broken right now,” wrote promoter Lou Dibella. “Jimmy Glenn was more than a friend to me, he was my family. Along with my late Dad, Jimmy was the best man I have ever known. He was a source of unconditional love and support in my life for 30 years…”

Mid April another renowned sports figure – iconic photographer Anthony Causi died of coronavirus.