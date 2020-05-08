Former two-division champion Conor McGregor may in fact compete at an empty arena, although a thought of having him fighting with no fans in attendance “kills” Dana White. Manager to “The Notorious” Audie Attar of Paradigm Sports Management told ESPN that his fighter is going to monitor the health and safety measures of the upcoming UFC 249 and Fight Night events cards and may consider to compete in July.

“Conor is very curious to see whether the health and safety of the athletes and staff are ensured,” Audie Attar said. “He wants to make sure everyone is taken care of properly.”

“While Conor’s desire would be to fight in front of another sold-out crowd, he does understand what him fighting in an empty arena could do for people at home and would consider if he is comfortable with the way the UFC is holding these events from a health and safety standpoint.”

Conor McGregor was last seen in action in January when he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. Prior to the fight (and coronavirus pandemic) he was promised a rematch with the reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The latter was scheduled to defend his belt against Tony Ferugosn, who is now fighting Justin Gaethje for an interim 155 belt, after the contest fell off for the fifth time.

A potential fight of McGregor in July could take place at “Fight Island”. The location of the place is yet to be revealed.

According to Dana White, Conor McGrgeor “has been ready to fight for a while. He is in shape, he is ready to go,” UFC President told Jim Rome earlier this week.

But having a “guy who is doing almost almost $20 millions gates” fighting with no fans “kills me,” White said.

The date of July 11 was initially rumored in March, suggesting that McGregor would take on Gaethje.