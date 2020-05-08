UFC 249 airs live on pay-per-view on May 9 (May 10 AEST / AWST). MMA event is held behind the closed doors at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

The headline-bout is a battle for an interim lightweight title between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. The co-main event is a bantamweight championship defense featuring the reigning champion Henry Cejudo up against former titleholder Dominick Cruz. The full fight card can be found below.

A day before the fight show the athletes will step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

The UFC 249 official weigh-ins is scheduled for Friday, May 8 at 9am ET / 6am PT. In Australia the schedule converts to 11pm AEST / 9pm AWST.

There won’t be ceremonial weigh-ins. Check out the results below.

The event schedule on ESPN can be found here. How to watch UFC 249 in Australia (date and start time) can be found here.

UFC 249 fight card

Main Card

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155)

Champ Henry Cejudo (135) vs. Dominick Cruz (135)

Francis Ngannou () vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (260)

Jeremy Stephens (150.5*) vs. Calvin Kattar (146)

Greg Hardy (265.5) vs. Yorgan De Castro (262)

Preliminary Card

Anthony Pettis (170.5) vs. Donald Cerrone (171)

Aleksei Oleinik (227.5) vs. Fabricio Werdum (243)

Carla Esparza (115.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (115)

Uriah Hall (186) vs. Ronaldo Souza ()

Early Preliminary Card

Vicente Luque (170) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Bryce Mitchell (145.5) vs. Charles Rosa (146)

Ryan Spann () vs. Sam Alvey (205)

*Missed weight.