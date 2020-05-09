Premier Boxing Champions continues to engage the fans of “The Sweet Science” on social media. The promotion announced a lineup of boxers for the next week, from May 11 to May 16. The list includes Jeison Rosario, Marcus Browne, Chris Eubank Jr., Robert Easter Jr., Guillermo Rigondeaux and Adrien Broner.

Unified super welterweight champion Jeison Rosario is set to appear on “Time Out With Ray Flores” live on the PBC Instagram. The date and start time (in the US) is scheduled for Monday, May 11 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

Light heavyweight contender Marcus Browne and middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. appear on the PBC Podcast hosted by Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal. The Podcast is available on Wednesday, May 13 on the PBC website, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other outlets.

Former world champion Robert Easter Jr. appears in the “At Home With…” series. The live stream on the Premier Boxing Champions page on Facebook is set for Wednesday, May 13 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Former four-division world champion Adrien Broner also appears on “At Home With…” on Facebook. The stream is scheduled for Friday, May 15 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

In addition, bantamweight world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux appears on “Going The Distance” on the PBC channel on YouTube. He is set to break down his fight against Julio Ceja on Thursday, May 14, staring at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

The next week’s “PBC Replay” features the full televised card for the Caleb Plant vs. Jose Uzcategui world championship bout. The replay is scheduled for Saturday, May 16 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on PBC YouTube.