UFC 249 features a total of eleven bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view on Sunday, May 10 from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

The pay-per-view fight card is headlined by Tony Ferguson up against Justin Gaethje. The pair battles it out for an interim lightweight title.

The co-main event is a bantamweight championship defense. The contest features the reigning champion Henry Cejudo up against former titleholder Dominick Cruz.

How to watch UFC 249 in Australia, date and start time (AEST)

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 249 live on Sunday, May 10 on Fight Pass, FetchTV and Main Event. The pay-per-view price is set for $54.95 AUD (via FetchTV).

The main card time is scheduled for 12pm AEST. The preliminary card is set for 10 am AEST, following the early prelims starting at 8:30 am AEST.

UFC 249 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 249 Perth time is set for 6:30 am, kicking off MMA action with the early preliminary bouts. The preliminary card is set for 8 am. The main card airs live on pay-per-view at 10 am.

Fight card

One contest has been cancelled, after Ronaldo Souza tested positive for coronavirus (more on this here). As well, one of the matchups proceeds at catchweight, after Jeremy Stephens came in overweight (weigh-in results here).

The current UFC 249 fight card and Australian time schedule can be found below.

Main Card (12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST)

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Preliminary Card (10 am AEST / 8 am AWST)

Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Early Preliminary Card (8:30 am AEST / 6:30 am AWST)