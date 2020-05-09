The scheduled for tomorrow UFC 249 fight card lost one of its bouts. Ronaldo Souza returned a positive result for coronavirus (COVID-19), and as a result no longer faces fellow-middleweight Uriah Hall, ESPN reported.

On arrival to Jacksonville, “Jacare” Souza, who showed no coronavirus symptoms, informed UFC officials that one of his family members might have tested positive. As well as other participants of the event, he was tested and monitored.

Former StrikeForce middleweight champion Souza successfully weighed-in, declaring 186. The positive test for coronavirus came back after he had already tipped the scales.

According to Ariel Helwani, citing sources, two of Souza’s cornerman also tested positive for COVID-19 (via Twitter).

The rest of the card is expected to proceed as scheduled. UFC was given a green light from Florida state athletic officials “because the system worked in Souza’s case” (via ESPN).

UFC 249 airs live on pay-per-view on May 9 (May 10 AEST / AWST). MMA event is held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL with no fans in attendance.

In the main event Tony Ferguson and Justin Gathje battle it out for an interim lightweight title. In the co-main event Henry Cejudo defends his bantamweight belt against Dominick Cruz

The UFC 249 schedule on ESPN can be found here. The date and time in Australia can be found here.