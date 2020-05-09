UFC 249 features a pair of title bouts live on pay-per-view on May 9 (May 10 in Australia). MMA event takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

The top of the fight-bill features Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje squaring off in a five-round championship bout with an interim lightweight title on the line. In the co-main event Henry Cejudo defends his bantamweight belt against former champion Dominick Cruz. The preliminary card is headlined by a rematch between Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone.

In the US UFC 249 is scheduled for May 9 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT. The pay-per-view fight card follows at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

In Australia UFC 249 start time is 8:30am AEST / 6:30am AWST. The main card is scheduled for 12pm AEST/ 10am AWST.

Stay tuned with UFC 249 results below.

UFC 249 results

Main Card

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Preliminary Card

Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey