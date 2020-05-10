There were only a few hits thrown in a fight that lasted for 20 seconds only. There was no time to blink. Yet, it was full of action, when Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik squared off at UFC 249.

The matchup was featured on the main card right before a pair of championship bouts. MMA event aired live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on May 10 (AEST).

The scheduled for three rounds contest featured heavy-hitters, who delivered. Well, at least one of them.

After a slight leg kick exchange, Francis Ngannou rushed in forward throwing bombs. It was his left hook that knocked Jairzinho Rozenstruik out cold. Few more punches landed prior to the referee putting the stop to the contest, which declared the fourth straight victory by stoppage for Cameroonian-French fighter.

In addition Ngannou updated his record to 15-3. Rozenstruik, who had reportedly asked for this matchup, suffered the first defeat in his professional MMA career and dropped to 10-1.

