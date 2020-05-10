MMA great from Canada, Georges St-Pierre will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Former champion in two weight classes joins the “Modern Wing” class of 2020. The announcement was made today during UFC 249 live on pay-per-view.

“GSP” was last seen in action in November 2017, when he submitted former middleweight champion Michael Bisping and claimed a 185-pound belt. Earlier in his career he held UFC welterweight title, being a three-time champion.

He retired in February 2019 with the record of 26-2 at the age of 37. As for other numbers, to date he holds the second spot of title fight victories, totally 13. In addition, he holds the UFC record of the most takedowns landed (90) and most total strikes landed (2591).

Georges St-Pierre made his official debut inside the Octagon in January 2004. Battling it out at UFC 46 he scored a unanimous decision against Karo Parisyan (watch full fight video here).

The resume of St-Pierre also includes victories over Johny Hendricks, Nick Diaz, Carlos Condit, among others. He is widely considered as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.