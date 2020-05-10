Calvin Kattar has arguably put on one of the most spectacular stand up striking performances of the current era of MMA when he faced Jeremy Stephens. The pair squared on May 10, battling it out on the UFC 249 main card live on pay-per-view.

Originally scheduled at featherweight, the contest went ahead at catchweight. Stephens missed the required weight limit by 4.5 pounds.

The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the distance. One can say it was in fact a Muay Thai arsenal in action.

It was all over at 2 minutes and 42 seconds when Calvin Kattar dropped Jeremy Stephens with a massive elbow. He followed it up with a series of punches on the floor, forcing the referee to stop the contest.

Everyone ended up bloody in the aftermath of @CalvinKattar's massive elbow ? Stream #UFC249 on ESPN+ ?? https://t.co/xGtn2vMNl0 pic.twitter.com/v8qydJzKE0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 10, 2020

In addition Kattar rebounded from a unanimous decision defeat suffered against Zabit Magomedsharipov in his previous bout and updated his record to 21-4. Stephens suffered the second defeat in a row and dropped to 28-18, 1 NC.

