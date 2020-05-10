The championship bout between two-division titleholder Amanda Nunes and challenger Felicia Spencer has been rebooked for UFC 250. A new date and location for the pay-per-view fight card is expected to be announced shortly. A 145-pound belt is on the line.

Nunes vs Spencer was initially scheduled to co-headline UFC 250 on May 9 in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic the event has been postponed.

The women’s MMA bout was then rescheduled to serve as the co-main event of UFC 249 held on the same date instead. In April the champion withdrew from the contest due to not being able to undergo a full training camp.

A new booking has been announced today (via Twitter) during UFC 249. Earlier this week, Ariel Helwani of ESPN reported the date of June 6 in Las Vegas, which is yet to be officially confirmed.

Amanda Nunes (19-4) is unbeaten in ten of her previous outings. She claimed UFC featherweight title by knockout in the first round against former champion Cris Cyborg in December 2018. “The Lioness” also holds the belt in a bantamweight class, which she has successfully defended five times. An upcoming challenge is her first defense of 145-pound strap.

Felicia Spencer (8-1) is a former Invicta FC featherweight champion. In her previous bout she TKO’d Zarah Fairn Dos Santos in the first round. Prior to that “Feenom” dropped a unanimous decision against Cyborg, which snapped her seven-fight win streak, since September 2015 when she stepped inside the MMA cage for the first time.

In addition, the promotion added four other bouts to UFC 250 fight card. The list of matchups can be found below.

UFC 250 fight card