Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje squared off in the headliner of UFC 249. The contest featured number one contender up against ranked No.4 lightweight. The pair battled it out for an interim 155-pound belt. MMA event aired live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Gaethje was in control almost during the entire fight although got caught with an uppercut at the end of the second round. He landed a myriad of heavy punches and left hooks, as well as right leg kicks. Ferguson, who to his credit took them all, aspired to put on a versatile performance, changing styles and throwing various strikes.

The fight was stopped by referee Herb Dean at 3 minutes and 39 seconds into the final round. He saw enough, after bloodied and cut Ferguson got hit by another jab, stumbled back and shook his head.

Ultimately, Justin Gaethje took the win by TKO as well as an interim lightweight title. He also updated his record to 22-2, scoring the fourth straight victory.

Ferguson, who was originally scheduled to face the division’s reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, dropped to 25-4, which snapped his 12-fight winning streak.

Gaethje is now expected to face Nurmagomedov in the championship unification. After the UFC 249 main event concluded the latter took it to Twitter to share his reaction.

“No comment,” Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote.

