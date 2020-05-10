UFC 249 airs live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. The event held with no fans in attendance is headlined by a an interim 155-pound championship bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. The contest follows a bantamweight championship defense featuring Henry Cejudo up against Dominick Cruz.

It is the first UFC event produced in almost two months. The previous show was held in Brasilia, Brazil on March 14 also behind the closed doors.

UFC 249 start time in the US is scheduled for May 9 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The pay-per-view fight card airs live at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. The schedule in Australia converts to May 10 at 9am AEST / 7am AWST for the preliminary lineup, and 12pm AEST/ 10am AWST for the main card.

UFC 249 live updates and results

Here we go. The first fight features Ryan Spann up against Sam Alvey. The pair of light heavyweights goes a full three-round distance. Spann takes a split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Spann landing with the combo and chatting with the corner mid-fight…this guy multi-tasks.@Superman_Spann #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/85wWYGIYWq — UFC (@ufc) May 9, 2020

The live show is just around the corner. Here is an Octagon overview (via Twitter). Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier are all here covering UFC 249.

It is an early start here in Australia. The fists and kicks are about to start flying. It is 7am Perth time / 9am Sydney and Melbourne time. Time to enjoy some top-level MMA action.

UFC 249 results can be found below.

Fight Results