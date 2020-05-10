Watch the UFC 249 post-fight press conference live after the conclusion of main event bout. The pay-per-view aired live from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on May 10 (AEST).

In attendance UFC President Dana White, bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, and more. The live stream is available here.

In the main event Justin Gaethje stopped Tony Ferguson in the fifth round to take an interim 155-pound belt. In the co-main event Henry Cejudo TKO’d Dominick Cruz in the second round to retain his 135-pound title.

