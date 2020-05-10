Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone squared off in the rematch. The contest headlined the preliminary portion of UFC 249 fight card held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on May 10 (AEDT).

Their first fight in 2013 ended in favor of “Showtime” Pettis, who scored the win via first-round stoppage (video here). Their second encounter went a full three-round distance.

The battle saw an all-round action to both competitors. The fast-paced matchup featured kicks to the head, ground game and everything in between.

In the end, Anthony Pettis was awarded a close unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). In addition former UFC lightweight champion updated his record to 23-10 and rebounded from two losses in a row.

Donald Cerrone suffered the fourth straight defeat and dropped to 36-15, 1 NC. In his previous outing he was stopped by Conor McGregor in 40 seconds.

The complete UFC 249 live results and updates can be found here.